In the bilateral relations, Bulgaria does not recognize the official language of Macedonia, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska said at a news conference held Sunday in Sofia after the signing of the bilateral protocol between Bulgaria and Macedonia.

Bulgaria position on the official language of the Republic of North Macedonia remains. We fully respect the decision of the National Assembly, according to which Bulgaria does not recognize this language. In the context of the remaining 26 member states, however, they have their own positions and we cannot in any way oblige them to accept our position. But Bulgaria’s position is guaranteed in the entire negotiating framework, said Genchovska, answering a question about whether Bulgaria makes concessions on the language, given that all EU legislation will be translated into the Macedonian language.

It is important, she added, that no document can be understood as recognition of the Macedonian language by Bulgaria, and this will be clear with the unilateral declaration that the country will submit to Brussels.