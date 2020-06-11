Right now in a period of uncertainty, must give the people a sign of unity and leadership: all parties have to act in unison to find a new Election Day. However, the safety of citizens comes first, German MEP Marion Walsmann tweeted.

Health of voters and organizers can’t be put in danger nor endanger the democracy by not finding consensus on a new election date. We call on all parties to ensure the participation of full OSCE

election observation team from the onset of the campaign period, Walsmann wrote.