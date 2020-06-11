The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, said Thursday that the Commission on Infectious Diseases will discuss in the coming days whether asymptomatic patients should be counted as infected, given that certain countries no longer count them.

However, as he said, asymptomatic cases should also be taken into account, in terms of implementing epidemiological surveys and isolating people.

Yes, there are a large number of asymptomatic cases that have emerged from tests performed on family clusters. It is true that more countries are changing this strategy. We will discuss this within the Commission on Infectious Diseases, but that is not a reason to consider those asymptomatic cases in terms of implementation and epidemiological surveys and isolating people, said Filipce at Thursdays press conference.

Although the detection and registration of the numbers will be discussed in the coming days, Filipce said that this will not change the approach of how tests, surveys will be conducted, who will get tested and based on what people will go into self-isolation.