In an interview with TV Sitel, interim Interior Minister Nake Culev, said the accusations of the government and ruling party that he is the culprit for the dramatic rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state, were politically motivated ahead of the parliamentary elections.

All decisions and regulations adopted by the Government, regardless of the fact that I once had a different opinion and pointed out certain difficulties in implementing certain decisions on the ground, in the Ministry of Interior, through the Public Security Bureau, on a daily basis we made coordination and invested all efforts for their most effective implementation. I must say that the Ministry of Interior in this period is very burdened, we have numerous obligations, we have limiting capacities, said Minister Culev.

He stressed that the Interior Ministry was handling cases in which the curfew was violated.