Gordan Georgiev, member of the strategic council in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former vice-president and MP of SDSM, comments on the current developments in the City of Skopje. According to him, Mayor Danela Arsovska is a shame for all of us.

I rarely express my daily political views, but guys, please really remove Danela somehow, I don’t know how, although I know how. This is the kind of mess we see every day and at least we don’t have to endure this when we have already decided to endure this kind of Frankenstein city. A disgraced city, a rotting city, and a city that will never regain its identity, nor is it likely to build a new one. Place either someone with boots who will be the city house master (and I’m ok with that even after Danela) or someone who has some kind of plan (vision is too heavy a word for anyone in sight). This with Danela is a shame for all of us. Here is another opportunity, among many, for SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE to unite, writes Georgiev on Facebook.