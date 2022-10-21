The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski spoke last night on the “Jadi burek show” about the Good Neighborhood, Friendship, and Cooperation Agreement with Bulgaria.

If we tear it up, what will we gain from it? In order to reach a new agreement, there should be positions that are ready to renegotiate it. That is why we have a clear position that we do not intend to respect this and we are ready to renegotiate that part that is offensive to us and we feel is assimilationist. We don’t have a problem with the part of the agreement where it says let’s build a railway, highways, develop tourism, Mickoski said.

According to him, “the essence of the Bulgarians is to privatize Macedonianism and connect it with the Bulgarian identity and say that Macedonianism is part of the Bulgarian identity.”

He pointed out that they want it to be recognized and signed, or at least that we are not Macedonians but some new North Macedonians.