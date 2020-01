Even for Macedonian winter standards, the city of Gostivar had extremely high levels of air pollution overnight, with nearly 1.000 micrograms of PM10 particles measured per cubic meter.

Other cities were also bad, but not nearly as bad as Gostivar. Skopje measured over 400 micrograms at the Rectorate measuring station and the Lisice suburb, where heating is largely wood and coal based, measured over 200 micrograms.