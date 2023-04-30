Days after the dramatic split in the Judicial Council, the Kovacevski Government is making some small moves to rebuke the takeover of this key judicial institution, but nothing is being done institutionally.

Deputy Prime Minister Slavica Grkovska posted a Facebook statement in which she broadly criticises the move of the deputy head of the Council, DUI party representative Selim Ademi to remove Council President Vesna Dameva (SDSM) from her office. There’s no majority in the Council to elect a new President and the institution that is tasked with appointing and removing judges is now at a stand still.

Given the highly u favorable situation jn the judiciary in the country, which we are all aware of and which is strongly criticised by the internarional community, I think that we shouldn’t gave allowed the events in the Judicial Council to ever happen, Grkovska said.

Instead of announcing some initiative from the executive, she calls on the competent institutions to act – presumably meaning the state prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Ademi is briefing the press that he has the support of the US Embassy and acted this way because Dameva tried to hide a letter from the US Ambassador that was highly critical of the judiciary.