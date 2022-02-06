A group of Greek hackers who present themselves as the “Powerful Greek Army” claim that they have conducted attacks against a number of Macedonian companies and state institutions.

The group posts messages on Twitter claiming that they have hacked the Macedonian Government, the Foreign Ministry, Central Bank, the Macedonian Telekom, news sites..

In one instance, the group tweeted out video footage it claims comes from security cameras in the Education Ministry. The group also claims it has a large cache of data collected from the Ministry.