First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi insisted that he’s clean as a histle in the scandal involving the major Bechtel highway contract that he negotiated. A construction company that already has received highway contracts, sold a hotel to a person close to Grubi for pittance, and serious allegations are being raised about the companies that make up the consortium that will oversee the Bechtel deal.

We have nothing to hide. The Anti-Corruption Commission but also the state prosecutors are free to investigate everything, all the documents. If there is anything suspicious, they can launch an investigation, Grubi said in an interview.