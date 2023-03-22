VMRO-DPMNE accused First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi of corruption, abusing his powerful position for real-estate deals signed with his brother and businessmen close to him.

Grubi’s brother Veton, as owner of the ETC Travel company, has collected a million denars from state institutions in eight ocassions. The payments are timed and violate the law on conflict of interest. But this Government doesn’t fight corruption, it creates corruption, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

According to the opposition party, Grubi then used the unlawfully obtained funds to purchase valuable real-estate in downtown Skopje.