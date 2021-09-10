Health Minister, Venko Filipce, informed Friday that he has resigned from his post. The public was louder in the request for Filipce to leave his ministerial post following Wednesday’s fire at the modular covid center in Tetovo which claimed 14 lives. Filipce cites moral responsibility for the tragic event that happened. He initially announced that he would not resign until the investigation into the fire was completed, and only then would he decide whether to step down or not. But it seems that the pressure from the public was too big, so Filipce changed his decision after one day.

Today, the Deputy Minister of Health Ilir Hasani, the director of the Tetovo hospital, Florim Besimi and the economic director Artan Etemi resigned.