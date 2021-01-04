Macedonia will receive 800,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, and the first batch of 5,850 vaccines will arrive in February, the Ministry of Health informed.

The Minister of Health Venko Filipce, in direct negotiations with this producer, provided vaccines for the whole of 2021. The agreement was defined this morning in a telephone conversation between Minister Filipce and a senior representative of the company producing Covid-19 vaccines. The first 5,850 doses of Pfizer vaccines will arrive in February, followed by a larger shipment in March, April, and the dynamics for the whole of 2021 will be further determined, said the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health adds that Macedonia has started the preparations for Covid-19 vaccination on time and the existing health infrastructure, where vaccination for other diseases has been carried out so far, is ready for immunization against the coronavirus.