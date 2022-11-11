After the directorial careers of the directors of the Clinic for Children’s Diseases, Aspazija Sofianova and Aljajdin Memedi and the director of Oncology, Nikola Vasev, the HIF must publish the reports on the work of the clinics on the Mother Teresa complex. Transparency in operations is shown only if the public has access to information, insists the Health Committee of VMRO-DPMNE.

After the high income of the already former director of the Clinic for Children’s Diseases, Aspazija Sofianova, was disclosed, the Health Insurance Fund controlled the operation of the clinics within the Mother Teresa complex. After the controls, two medical directors and one organizational director resigned, and that’s where the work stopped.

What is crucial in a situation like this, when information about irregular, illegal operations is obtained, the competent institution, in this case, HIF, should publish the operation reports. This is crucial to see which institution and in which parts are prone to criminal activity.

Transparency in operations is shown only if the public has access to information. In this case, no one has access to the reports from the control of clinics within the Mother Teresa complex. This raises the question of whether HIF has carried out controls at all.

Many ambiguities in controls and selectivity in responsibility are grounds for doubting the intentions to exclude or prevent such occurrences in the future. It is impermissible after the publication of the irregularities to reduce everything to the resignations of two medical and one organizational director.