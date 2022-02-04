A high Covid death toll was reported by the Healthcare Ministry today – 31 patients died from the illness over the past day. Their ages ranged from 60 to 84.

Additionally, eight patients who died in January, but whose deaths were not registered at the time, were added to the report. Their ages ranged from 63 to 82. Of the total 39 patients who died, seven were fully vaccinated. All had prior health issues.

The Ministry also informed that 1,493 patients were newly diagnosed with the illness – out of 4,986 tests that were conducted. Of them, 191 are infected for the second time, and now is infected for the third time. The number of active cases declined slightly, down to 12,764.