History textbooks treating the medieval period and the possibility of joint observance of revolutionary Goce Delcev were in the focus of the two-day meeting of the Macedonia-Bulgaria Joint Multidisciplinary Commission of Experts on Historical and Educational Issues that ended in Skopje, said the Macedonian team on Thursday.

Regarding history textbooks, the discussion was about medieval church institutions and their significance for Christianity and Slavic literacy and culture. Considering the length of the discussion on this topic, the members of the Commission did not open other topics. The discussion on this and other topics about history textbooks will continue at the next meeting, which should take place at the end of October this year, reads the statement.

This two-day meeting in Skopje passed without a press conference or statements to the media by the members of the two teams in the joint commission.

Dimitar Ljorovski, historian and professor at the Institute of National History, joined the Macedonian team in this round of talks, replacing Vanco Gjorgiev, who left the Commission last year.