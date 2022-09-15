The SUTKOZ union at the Federation of Trade Unions (SSM) requests the Mayor of the City of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, to reconsider the decision of the newly appointed Acting Director of PE Water Supply and Sewerage Skopje to end the employment contracts of over 100 employees of PE Water Supply and Sewerage Skopje in conditions of global economic and energy crisis and uncertainty on a global level and not to allow over 100 families of our colleagues and fellow workers to remain on the street.

Also, SUTKOZ at SSM as the only representative trade union for communal activities strongly opposes the illegal redeployment of workers in PE Water Supply and Sewerage Skopje with duties and orders which is a unilateral act of the director and is impermissible knowing that other workers are also appointed in their place with chores and orders.

These decisions/duties do not offer any legal security to the workers and make it seem that the director carrying out revanchism against the employees for reasons known only to him.