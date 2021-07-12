Nervous citizens, revolt and crowds. First day of vaccination without an appointment – the situation in Skopje polyclinics on the verge of escalation. Police teams were sent to Jane Sandanski as a precaution, but not because of incidents but because of the huge crowds, said the Ministry of Interior.

Citizens waiting in line at the Bucharest Polyclinic in front of Telma cameras complain that there is no organization – elderly people in the hot sun are waiting for their turn for a vaccine for 3-4 hours.

The polyclinic says they have their hands full – the turnout of the citizens is high.

The first day of free vaccination without an appointment passed with a lot of anxiety and hustle and bustle. The authorities and the citizens hope that from tomorrow this will not be the picture in front of the vaccination sites.