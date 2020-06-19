If there is no Albanian Prime Minister, there will be no government, Plusinfo reported, after the briefing with some DUI officials.

The candidate for prime minister, as DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said, will be announced on the first day of the election campaign. According to Plusinfo, five intellectuals in the field of economics are in the running for prime ministerial candidate, and Ahmeti will decide who will be the trump card that will have to “throw out” Zaev or Mickoski from the prestigious position.

If Zaev or Mickoski definitely reject the offer, and DUI is the winner of the elections in the Albanian political bloc and the formation of the new government depends on us, then there will be no government, there will be a political crisis and new elections, a DUI official told Plusinfo.

According to him, in that case neither SDSM nor VMRO-DPMNE will be able to form a government, as they will not have a sufficient majority, ie DUI as a winning party among Albanians will again insist on a coalition with a winner, but this time with an Albanian prime minister.