Macedonia will send two planes and crew to extinguish the fires in Russia. This is MIA news dating from August 13, 2010. It is still on the website of the Aviation Agency of Macedonia.

The then government led by Nikola Gruevski decided to send two planes and crew to help put out the fires in Russia.

Eleven years later, Macedonia extinguishes fires with shovels, with 70-year-old vehicles and is waiting for help from neighboring countries, with Serbia first coming to provide assistance, whose Minister Vulin yesterday could feel superior to Spasovski’s misery, handing over Serbian aid.