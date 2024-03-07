Deputies in the Assembly are slated to discuss proposed legal amendments to the Electoral Code today, employing an expedited procedure. These amendments aim not only to address the recommendations put forth by the OSCE/ODIHR but also to refine provisions related to voter registration. Specifically, the proposed changes seek to eliminate restrictions tied to expired identification documents. This adjustment would enable voters to cast their ballots using an ID card or a travel document with expired validity within the nine months preceding the election day.

This initiative follows a warning from the Minister of Internal Affairs, Panče Toškovski, who cautioned that as many as 100,000 citizens could potentially be denied their right to vote if these amendments are not implemented.