In three years, there have been 3 major accidents where a total of 75 people lost their lives, and the government has not solved a single case, and for none of them there is political and real criminal responsibility, said VMRO-DPMNE on Sunday.

Three years ago, 16 of our fellow citizens died in a bus accident. Last year in Tetovo, 14 of our fellow citizens were burned alive in the modular hospital that SDSM, Filipce and DUI were convincing us was due to overloaded cord. A few months ago, 45 people died in a bus accident in Bulgaria that happened through the pet company of DUI and SDSM, Besa Trans, which operated without the necessary permits and without observing the procedures. In all three cases, there is no political or criminal responsibility, and the blame falls on the dead because they cannot speak. The accident in Laskarci is proof that the system is not working and that justice is not served, said the opposition party.