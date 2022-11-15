The NAkS independent union of public sector university professors expressed its support for the students, who have taken to the streets to protest their exceptionally low living standards. The protests were sparked by an attempt of the ruling coalition to further reduce the slim food subsidy.

The Government is trying to cut the student food allowance, which is part of the students’ rights. It is also reducing the planned investment in public dorm housing. Reducing the food allowance drastically reduces living standards and increases student costs. Considering that the inflation is cutting into the already weak purchasing power of the families of our students, we can’t allow the food subsidy to be cut, the union said in a statement.