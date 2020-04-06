Interior Minister Nake Culev welcomed Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to Macedonia today, as he delivered a large package of masks and medical protective gear to support Macedonian doctors and nurses.

The situation linked to the Covid-19 pandemic calls for cooperation, support and sharing experiences with our friends from across the world. I welcomed Minister Peter Szijjarto and we will put the assistance to good use, as well as exchanging our opinions on the appropriate prevention measures, Culev said.