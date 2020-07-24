The last hearing in the “International Association” case took place on Thursday before the start of the summer holidays. The next trial is scheduled for the end of August. In the meantime, we will wait for the complaints and charges announced by the defendants and some of the politicians.

Deputy Prime Minister Mila Carovska announced a complaint because Bojan Jovanovski mentioned that she actively cooperated with him for the project for the construction of retirement homes and that she introduced Boki with the project stakeholder.

Jovanovski additionally announced charges against seventy politicians, businessmen and state officials whose names have not been revealed yet.