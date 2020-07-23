The trial in the ‘International Association’ case, in which Jasna Mandikj, Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13, Frosina Remenski, Mile Jovanovski and Hristina Blazeska are indicted on “fraud” and “money laundering” charges, is to resume Thursday in the Skopje-based Criminal Court with defence opening statements.

Sofce Gavrilova – Efremova is presiding judge in the trial.

In her opening statement during Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska stressed that the defendants consciously committed the crimes they’re accused of and that the association was established to con businessmen Siljan Miceski and Ardian Amzoski.

Defendants pleaded not guilty to charges.

According to the indictment, the defendants deceived businessmen Siljan Miceski and Ardian Amzoski that they would participate in a project of ‘International Association’ for which they paid a total of over EUR 1 million.

The founder of NGO “International Association” Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13, who was first defendant in the so called ‘Racket’ case, was sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal influence and money laundering, while ex-Special Prosecution chief Katica Janeva was found guilty of misuse of office and was sentenced to seven years in prison.