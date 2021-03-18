Prosecution witness Agapi Dika, one of the officials of the International Association, confirmed Thursday that she had Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s support for the action plan and the activities of the NGO.

At Thursdays hearing, answering a question from Bojan Jovanovski whether they were together in the Prime Minister’s office, she answered:

Yes, we were, adding that the action plan was presented to him at the meeting.

Jovanovski also asked her if they received support from Zaev, to which she replied:

I think we did receive it even though the meeting was short.

Dika added that they also meet with Oliver Spasovski at the Interior Ministry.