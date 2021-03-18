Shame, debacle, incompetence and chaos. People are dying, they bring with them traumas because of these deserters and criminals. This is how VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski describes the government’s incapacity to provide vaccines on time.

This is what Zaev and the Government’s lies about the vaccines look like in three sentences:

-On December 11 last year, Zaev said: “We could have gotten the vaccine directly from Pfizer, but the law doesn’t allow it”.

-On January 4, 2021, Zaev promised: “An agreement has been reached with Pfizer, they will arrive in February.”

– Today the news is: “Macedonia’s agreement with Pfizer is not finalized”.