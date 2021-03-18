Numerous answers remained unanswered at Thursday’s hearing in the April 27 case. Former senior MoI officials Borislav Bogdanovski and Arif Asani were testifying. But, they answered general questions instead of specific ones because they did not have the authority from the Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski to present classified information and data.

Lawyer Mihajlo Apostolski protested why it was not allowed, because for other cases such as “Monster” and “Target-Fortress”, witnesses were allowed to present classified information.

Witness Bogdanovski had to answer two key questions: Was he an associate of Goran Zivaljevic and was Ninja employed at the secret police from January to June 2017.