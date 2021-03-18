Health Minister Venko Filipce said at Wednesday’s press conference that no additional restrictions will be introduced during the weekend, explaining that they were monitoring the situation and if it worsens then next week they may decide to impose tougher measures, including full weekend lockdown. According to him and the head of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, Zarko Karadzovski, this wave should subside.

But is there a calculated risk in all this, in order to please the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, to hold the intraparty elections for president of this party on Sunday, “Netpress” asks, reminding that Zoran Zaev is the only candidate for SDSM president. Having in mind that the numbers are constantly on the rise, with almost 1,300 new infections and 24 deaths yesterday, and given that there will be physical voting in the municipal organizations of SDSM, the question is whether anyone is thinking about the consequences. On the other hand, the total number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the epidemic in Macedonia is 115,222, 99,015 have recovered, and the death toll stands at 3,388, while the number of active coronavirus cases is 12,819. Zaev’s new term at the helm of SDSM could turn out to be very expensive and be paid with, God forbid, human lives, writes the news portal.