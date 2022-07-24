Have a large number of cases with an anonymous complainant been opened in the financial police and how were they closed – these are some of the answers to be given by the preliminary investigation of the prosecutor’s office for organized crime, which a few days ago began with a search in the institution that is supposed to fight financial crime, Telma has learned.

According to their sources, in the criminal complaint filed by a group of citizens, which is being processed by the prosecutor’s office for organized crime, they wrote that the financial police opened fictitious investigations by non-existent complainants against suspects who owned companies.

The reports were presented as anonymous, and the suspects participated and had to cooperate in the fictitious investigations, which were later closed – those are the suspicions of the anonymous report to the prosecutor’s office for prosecuting organized crime.

The director of the Financial Police Authority, Arafat Muaremi, did not respond to calls and attempts to find out what is happening in the institution he heads.