I give thanks to Dr. Shaban Saliu, president of the Democratic Forces of the Roma, which has been an honest and loyal partner in the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE for the past 4 and a half years since I became president, but also before. I believe that all this that we worked together resulted in two huge victories in the local elections in both the first and the second round and I believe that in the next early parliamentary elections we will make a historic result for our common state, the Republic of Macedonia, in which a significant part will be played and the Democratic Forces of the Roma party led by Dr. Shaban Saliu, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said at today’s press conference.
He expressed great gratitude for being given an honor to be a part of the annual Assembly where the people who represent the branches of the Democratic Forces of Roma party are present.
I hope that what we will discuss today and what I will hear here today will be for my benefit, as well as for the benefit of the Democratic Forces of the Roma party, led by Dr. Shaban Saliu, and from such events we can only be better and move forward. That is the essence of these gatherings, of these events. I am using this opportunity to wish a successful annual Assembly and many more joint victories to the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE, in which the Democratic Forces of Roma party is an inseparable part, Mickoski added.
