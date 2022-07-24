I give thanks to Dr. Shaban Saliu, president of the Democratic Forces of the Roma, which has been an honest and loyal partner in the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE for the past 4 and a half years since I became president, but also before. I believe that all this that we worked together resulted in two huge victories in the local elections in both the first and the second round and I believe that in the next early parliamentary elections we will make a historic result for our common state, the Republic of Macedonia, in which a significant part will be played and the Democratic Forces of the Roma party led by Dr. Shaban Saliu, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said at today’s press conference.

He expressed great gratitude for being given an honor to be a part of the annual Assembly where the people who represent the branches of the Democratic Forces of Roma party are present.