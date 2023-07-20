The Skopje Court ordered Ismet Guri, former official in the DUI party who broke with its leadership, to be detained for 30 days.

Guri is suspected of a scheme to unlawfully pay tax rebates to companies he was in league with. Along with Guri, his son and a dozen others are being charged. The group extracted a total of 840,000 EUR from the state budget durign a time when Guri was deputy director of the UJP tax authority.

Guri is also being prosecuted in another case of alleged election irregularities, that was initiated by the Special Prosecutor’s Office during the Colored Revolution. He is a rare example of a DUI official facing some kind of legal scrutiny, and even that is coming only after he joined a faction that challenged party leader Ali Ahmeti.