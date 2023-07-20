According to law professor Tanja Karakamiseva, the proposed changes to the Constitution, which would add the Bulgarian nation and five other nations to the Preamble, are confusing and misleading. She points out to the eclectic nature of the Preamble, which keeps getting rewritten, and now names the citizens, the Macedonian nation, and parts of half a dozen other nations, mixing up terms used in other Constitutions.

The mentioning of different nations in the Preamble creates a confusion over the statehood and the national identity. If contributes to the mixing up of terms such as nationality and citizenship. This confusion is contrary to the international law. It inflicts serious damage to the Macedonian nation, which is unable to be clearly determined as nation-founding it its own country, Karakamiseva told Republika.