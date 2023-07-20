After the Government formally initiated the procedure to amend the Constitution in accordance with the Bulgarian demands, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the party group in Parliament will meet to coordinate its response.

We will have a coordination during which we will state our position. What is important is that VMRO-DPMNE and our coalition have a clear position that this Bulgarian dictate, in the way it is submitted to Parliament, is not acceptable. It endangers the Macedonian positions toward full EU membership, Mickoski said.

He called on the Government to point to the conclusions of the Council of Europe and the EU negotiating framework that call on Macedonia to amend the Constitution in the proposed way, which would declare the Bulgarians as one of the constituent nations in Macedonia.