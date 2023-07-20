In an interview with Deutsche Welle, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that it is unacceptable for Macedonia to accept the Bulgarian demands without guarantees for its identity, without a package of assistance from the EU and meeting the other demands the party made.

The reasons to reject the demands are multiplying. We have no guarantees that this will be the last concession that Macedonia will be forced to make on the road to the EU. If this dam is broken, nothing will stop Bulgaria from using imaginary numbers about its minority to demand employment quotas for the Bulgarians, appropriate representation adn othr demands that will be based on politics and not on actual needs, Mickoski said.

Mickoski called on Bulgaria to begin implementing international verdicts about the violated rights of its own Macedonian minority as a way to show good will as it issues demands toward Macedonia. He accused Kovacevski of accepting all of the Bulgarian demands, without consulting the opposition, which undermined the Macedonian position, and is now stuck with an obligation he took on himself, but which he can’t fulfill without the votes of the opposition. “That is why the only sustainable solution at the moment is that we hold elections as a way out of the political and economical crisis. Let’s not waste any more time, let’s hold elections this autumn”, Mickoski told DW.