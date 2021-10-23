The candidate for mayor of the municipality of Karpos and leader of the GROM party, Stevco Jakimovski is optimistic that in the second round of elections he can exceed the lead of about 9% that his opponent from the ranks of SDSM, Dusko Veskovski has. As he said on TV Alsat, he expects support in the second round from all citizens of Karpos, and most of all from the coalition partner, VMRO-DPMNE.

Polls show that in addition to my political party and VMRO-DPMNE, 13% of SDSM voters, over 24% of the Left, over 40% of the undecided would vote for me, which means I expect support for further development of Karpos from all citizens, but of course mostly from the coalition partner, VMRO-DPMNE, Jakimovski said.