Mila Carovska says that digital textbooks, among other things, are needed for every year to be able to make cheap corrections in them? What corrections are there when they pass all the filters for a quality textbook? Will they correct content, once a year, in math, physics, chemistry? Hardly, writes Prof. Dr. Vesna Janevska on Facebook.

In biology, it is possible given the commitment to sexual education, so they will probably add in the textbook: “The first sex change operation performed in our country”, without mentioning the name of the state of Macedonia. So geography and history remained, and probably the Macedonian language. Is the minister planning to make the changes here, in favor of other people’s interests? Hardly. She will not be able to do it! So geography and history remained, and probably the Macedonian language. Is the minister planning to make the changes here, in favor of other people’s interests? Hard. He will not be able to! Give the children printed textbooks, they need them !!!