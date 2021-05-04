After extensive analyzes and debates, as well as consultations with domestic and international institutions, the government has accepted majority of the requests of the media and media workers, which refer to the media reforms, government sources told MIA.

The media reform package mainly refers to the acceptance of some of the requests of the media and media workers in the part of the legal amendments to Article 102 of the Law on Audio and Audiovisual Services, which enable the Government to implement educational and informative campaign in relations to projects of public interest and through broadcasters, then accepting the requests for establishing an independent fund for investigative journalism and for the production of media content of public interest, as well as fundamental reforms in the media sphere in the direction of exercising journalists’ rights.