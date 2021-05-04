It is a great honor to have had the opportunity to meet Karoline Edtstadler, Austrian Federal Minister for the EU and Constitution, said Health Minister, Venko Filipce, after the first donation of vaccines from the EU arrived in the country today.

Today we received the first batch of Pfizer vaccines from Austria, a total of 4,860 through the Europe Team, and by the end of May we expect a total of 19,890 doses. The immunization process is extremely important, and Austria’s position is that “no one is safe until everyone is safe,” the minister said on social media.

Filipce emphasizes that the certificates that citizens should receive after receiving two doses of the vaccine for smooth movement across borders will be subject to mutual agreement between the two countries.