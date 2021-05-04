New scandal involving the government and Minister Carovska who violate the law, are in order to avoid the name of the revolutionary Goce Delcev.

Although there is legislation and a decision of the Ministry of Education and Science, Minister Mila Carovska today did not organize a ceremony to present the highest award for science in Macedonia named after the apostle of the Macedonian revolutionary struggle Goce Delcev.

Although according to the document of the Ministry of Education and Science led by Mila Carovska, as it has been a tradition for decades, today the most prestigious scientific award for 2020 was not presented.

Since SDSM has been in power, for three years in a row, in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the state “Goce Delcev” award was not been presented.