Former Secretary General of the VMRO-DPMNE party Igor Janusev urged the members and the citizens to show up for the large anti-corruption protest planned for tomorrow afternoon. Janusev resigned from his post yesterday for personal reasons, as VMRO also moved to add new members to the Executive Committee.

The fight continues. We have work to do. I call on all who care about Macedonia to stand up to the mafia. President Mickoski, the members are with you and we will be on the streets until our victory, Janusev said.