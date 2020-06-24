Today is the start of the election campaign, and I will be as real and honest as ever. We do not expect a fair, transparent and democratic campaign from SDSM. We do not expect that because SDSM and Zoran Zaev are nervous because they know they are losing. Exactly that nervousness made the pre-campaign unfair and undemocratic, the Secretary-General of VMRO-DPMNE, Igor Janusev said in his video address.

Janusev said that the campaign will be the final battle for the return of the state in the hands of the people.

We have seen how it should not be done and how Zaev is incapable of delivering any result. These people rule with fraud and crime, he added.

Janusev says that VMRO-DPMNE will run a campaign through which it will be among the people across the streets of towns and villages. Each head of MP candidate lists will be present in the field, at meetings with the citizens in accordance with the recommendations of the health authorities.

VMRO-DPMNE does not give up on direct communication with the people and we appeal for observance of the measures against the coronavirus. In these elections, we will have a double task to defeat the coronavirus and defeat the bigger virus, the virus of crime and corruption, and that is this government. We have presented our program and measures that are part of the “Renewal” project with which we are committed to a better life. We have the best program compared to the government that has nothing but lies and manipulation. We expect a convincing victory with a double-digit difference in the number of MPs regarding SDSM, he said.

He called on the dissatisfied, the socially disadvantaged, underprivileged, the workers, the farmers, the businessmen to join the party’s campaign.