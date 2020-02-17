Administration staff and other categories of citizens were pressured and blackmailed to attend tonight’s march for justice organized by the SDSM government. But “the country’s largest justice official”, the justice minister, did not appear on the march intended to “symbolize her work”. She was not part of the march organized by the SDSM party.

We support the citizens in their demands for restoring confidence in the judiciary, but for the sake of respecting the principles of non-interference in the judiciary, we inform you that the Minister of Justice will not participate in today’s march, the Ministry of Justice informed.

Does Renata Deskoska’s absence mean that there are division in SDSM? Is people’s support for Zaev and his people weakening, does this mean that no one trusts in his policies anymore?