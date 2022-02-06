The Justice Ministry announced that it is removing its much criticized proposal for a new “insult and slander” law. Under the proposal, a charge of insult or slander would be extended to cover giving a “negative opinion” of someone.

This was proposed to be part of the law on civic accountability proposed by the Government. Freedom of speech advocates immediately expressed “negative opinions” of the law, warning that it will could lead to many frivolous law suits that will undermine freedom of expression. The Ministry quickly caved.

The formulation in the law where it is provided that persons will be held accountable for expressing “negative opinion” is wrong. We will intervene immediately in the amendments. We fully support the freedom of press and we will adopt all laws in cooperation with the media associations, the Justice Ministry said.

The proposed changes are made at a time when Bulgaria demands that Macedonia acts strongly against online criticism of Bulgaria. The Zaev – Kovacevski regime is publicly committed to ending “hate speech” against Bulgaria.