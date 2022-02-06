VMRO-DPMNE today called on SDSM to support their declaration on Goce Delcev. The declaration was submitted to Parliament on the 150th anniversary of Delcev’s birth, and declares him a pivotal figure in Macedonian history – at a time when Bulgaria is increasing its attempts to claim him as a Bulgarian hero.

The experts and the wider public see nothing problematic in acknowledging the enormous and broadly accepted meaning of Goce Delcev in our national epic. We expect that, just as the public is unified behind this declaration, the political parties in power do the same. SDSM’s silence increases the suspicions that this party is preparing to trade away our national interests, VMRO said in its statement.