VMRO-DPMNE revealed additional details about the suspicious procurement contracts the Interior Ministry made with a company apparently linked to the ruling SDSM party.

The Don Holding company previously gained notoriety when it was hired by the Gjorce Petrov city hall to supply two washing machines for an incredible price of 25,500 EUR. Now, the Interior Ministry is hiring to supply solar panels used for heating water to a number of police stations and Interior Ministry resorts, for a total of 500,000 EUR. The company is primarily registered as a transportation company.

VMRO spokesman Naum Stoilkovski said that it won the Interior Ministry contract twice.