PHI UC TOARICEC – KARIC is out of use as of today. In a letter to the directors of the clinics from the office of the Minister of Health, Bekim Sali, it was announced today that due to “technical problems” of the intensive care unit, emergency patients will be forwarded to other larger clinical centers around the country.

This system of work will be valid until the defect is fixed.

According to unofficial reports, flooded rooms are the reason that the largest emergency center is currently not working.