The government tries in every way to censor the use of the term “Macedonian” when it comes to promotion in sports, culture, gastronomy, history.

The last proof of that is the Food, Wine and Tourism Fair that starts tomorrow in Belgrade within the framework of the “Open Balkans” initiative. According to the document obtained by “Republika”, the Government prohibits exhibitors who will present their products from using the words “Macedonian” and “Macedonia”.

According to the information we received from the Government team that organizes the participation of Macedonian producers at the fair, the companies that will be represented will not have the national logo added, the letter states.

The companies are still required to submit all the products they will present to the Government for inspection, just in case there is nothing “Macedonian”.

In particular, this means that the companies will not be allowed to present to the visitors Macedonian wine, Macedonian lake, Macedonian cheese, but a product from “North Macedonia”.

This can cause problems for companies that include the word “Macedonian” or “Macedonia” in their products.

Organized by the governments of Serbia, Macedonia and Albania as part of the Open Balkans initiative, the first ‘Wine Vision by Open Balkan’ wine, food and tourism trade show will feature over 330 exhibitors from 22 countries presenting their products and services on Sept. 1–4 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Forty-two wineries and three distilleries from Macedonia will present over 300 wines and brandies.