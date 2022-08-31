Members of the “Support for online teaching” group request that the online option continue to exist and that it be approved separately by each school principal. The online option will also be welcome in the period of crisis that is announced especially in the winter period and the cold weather, the heating of schools, and in accordance with the government’s savings measures, reads the statement sent by the “Support for online teaching” informal group.

We request to have an online teaching option in order to protect the health of children and immediate family members. A request for online teaching has been sent to all competent institutions, such as the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Health, the Commission for Infectious Diseases and from there there is only silence, the statement said.

The group says that this marginalized group is not numerous and will not have any negative impact in terms of the educational process and socialization of the rest of the children, but only the protection of the life and health of these children and parents who are already suffering from certain diseases.